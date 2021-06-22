Updates on the Mayoral Primary in New York City: Voters are going to the polls to rank candidates.

Tuesday’s mayoral primary in New York City is open for voting.

New Yorkers will form lines all around the city to rank their mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and city council candidates.

For this election, the city is implementing a ranked-choice voting method. Instead of picking only one, voters rank their top five options in order of appearance. Because none of the 13 Democratic candidates are projected to meet the 50% threshold required to win the primary outright, the city will avoid a runoff election.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley are among the prominent Democratic mayoral candidates.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren have endorsed Wiley as the progressive candidate (D-Mass.).

Shaun Donovan, a former federal housing secretary, Raymond J. McGuire, a former Wall Street executive, Dianna Morales, and City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer round out the top eight candidates that took part in the official Democratic debates.

The two Republican primary candidates are restaurateur Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa, the creator of the Guardian Angels street patrol group.

Happy Election Day, everyone! The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. List up to five candidates for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council on a scale of one to five.

— June 22, 2021, NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC)

Recent polls have Adams as the front-runner heading into voting Tuesday.

According to a survey from Ispos, 28 percent named Adams as their initial first choice for mayor, while 20 percent named Yang and 15 percent chose Garcia. In the seventh round in the ranked-choice simulation, the poll found Adams winning the race over Yang by 12 points.

New Ipsos poll numbers in the race for mayor: Adams 28%, Yang 20%, Garcia 15%, Wiley 13%, Stringer 8%, Donovan 5%, McGuire, 5%, Morales 1%. While Adams leads, Ipsos notes Yang and Garcia still have "potential paths to victory."

— Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) June 21, 2021

