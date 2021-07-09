Updates from Maize Airport: Police are on the scene of a possible shooting at the Kansas airport.

A probable shooting at the Maize Airport in Sedgwick County, Kansas, is being investigated by police.

KWHC-TV reporter Hailey Tucker tweeted early Friday that she was “on-scene of a probable active shooter situation” with the Maize Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors near the airport reported hearing at least six gunshots, according to Tucker.

At Maize Airport, I'm on the scene of a probable active shooter incident. Near the airport, neighbors claim to have heard at least six gunshots. Maize PD, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, and WPD here

July 9, 2021 — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey)

According to the KWHC website, there is a “strong police presence” surrounding the airport, and the area should be avoided.

Traffic on 45th Street between Tyler and Ridge was halted, according to a KAKE reporter, and no injuries were reported, but police were looking for suspects near the airport.

The possible active shooter had fled the scene, according to the Wichita Scanner Twitter feed, and there were two suspects, however this has not been confirmed by law authorities.

9:00 a.m. MAIZE AIRPORT Active Shooter 8001 W 45TH ST N, #Maize Shooter has possibly fled the area 2 suspects

July 9, 2021 — WichitaScanner (@Wichita Scanner)

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.