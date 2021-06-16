Updated Telegraph Fire Map as Arizona Burns Nearly 140,000 Acres

According to the latest data released Wednesday by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s Incident Information System, the Telegraph Fire in Arizona has burnt at least 139,615 acres and is 59 percent contained (NWCG).

The “rapid moving and dynamic” fire was reported to be less than a mile from Gila and Pinal counties’ Top-of-the-World area.

According to the latest report released on the Telegraph Fire Information Facebook page, the fire, which was originally detected on June 4, has burned 22 structures.

So yet, no deaths or injuries have been recorded. According to the NWCG report, the cause of the fire was “human” and is being investigated.

According to the latest update Tuesday from the NWCG, the Telegraph Fire has now combined with the dormant Mezcal Fire, which has burned 72,250 acres and has an 88 percent containment rate.

“Active fire activity burning in wood with grass and understory, brush and timber with litter and understory, has necessitated many evacuation status alerts,” according to the NWCG report.

Tonto National Forest has received a new “Telegraph Fire Safety Closure order,” which will be in force from Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time until August 1 or unless withdrawn.

The evacuation status for the regions listed below is now “Go,” according to the latest bulletin on the Telegraph Fire Information Facebook page.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office notes that a “Go” message means “danger in your region is imminent and life threatening” and “people should escape immediately.”

Dripping Springs (east and west) El Capitan Government Springs Wind Spirit Hagen Ranch Slash S Ranch

According to the official “Ready, Set, Go” website of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the evacuation status for the following areas of Arizona has been changed to “Set,” which means residents should be prepared for the “possibility of having to evacuate” (Cal Fire).

Bellevue Oak Flat Beverly Hills Six Shooter Icehouse is the top-of-the-world icehouse in the world.

According to the “Ready, Set, Go” website, the following parts of the state are under a “Ready” evacuation status, which instructs homeowners to “Create and maintain defensible space and harden your property against flying embers.”

Central Heights Superior Globe Miami Claypool Skill Center Superior Globe Miami Claypool Skill Center Superior Globe Miami Claypool Skill Center Superior The Battle Axe (Pinto/Carlotta)

