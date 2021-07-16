Updated Map of Oregon Wildfires As Bootleg Burns An Area Five Times the Size of Washington, D.C.

Several wildfires are still burning in Oregon, displacing roughly 2,000 people. The blazes include some of the worst fires now ravaging various states across the United States West Coast.

According to Reuters, more than 1,700 firefighters are battling numerous wildfires in Oregon, and a dozen aircraft have been dispatched to assist officials in putting out the fires.

According to the government InciWeb wildfire tracking site, the state’s largest blaze, the Bootleg Fire, which is one of nine presently burning in the state, has destroyed 227,235 acres and is just 7% contained at the time of writing.

Despite the fact that the fire has destroyed 21 homes and 54 structures and is threatening 2,000 more, no one has died as a result of the blaze.

“Due to hot, dry, and breezy weather, and plume-dominated fire behavior,” InciWeb stated, “the fire is quite active with considerable acreage gains.”

“Atmospheric humidity recovery is poor at night, which contributes to active fire spread during the night. Drought-affected fuels are generating strong spread rates. We’re expecting similar weather for the next few days.”

The fire is currently more than five times the size of Washington, D.C. and nearly one-fifth the size of Grand Canyon National Park, with a total area of 355 square miles.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Bootleg Fire is one of 71 active wildfires burning across the United States, with slightly under 1 million acres burnt by the blazes that have yet to be extinguished.

The majority of the fires have been reported in Idaho, Montana, and Arizona, but numerous other states, including Oregon and Washington, have also been adversely affected by the West Coast’s summer heat and drought.

Nine active fires are currently burning in Oregon, up from six reported on Wednesday, while 17 locations in Idaho and 12 in Montana are affected.

On Wednesday, Oregon and Washington, which are currently dealing with four fires, were upgraded to Preparedness Level 5, which means they could face “complex wildland fire incidents that have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

On Wednesday morning, the National Guard was also dispatched to Oregon to assist. This is a condensed version of the information.