Updated Dixie Fire Map as California Blaze Burns Over 220,000 Acres

As fire workers in California continue to battle various wildfires, the huge Dixie Fire has spread to over 220,000 acres.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire now burning in the United States and the largest in California, has grown to 220,012 acres and is just 23 percent contained.

The Dixie Fire has grown to 343 square miles, making it larger than Dallas, Texas, and New York City, New York, but being just over 100 square miles smaller than Los Angeles, California.

The fire, which has been burning since July 14, has destroyed 54 structures and severely injured seven more. Several evacuation orders have been issued for communities in Plumas and Butte counties.

The fire developed at a slower pace than in prior days on Wednesday night, according to the Mercury News, as rain fell over a portion of the impacted areas.

The Dixie Fire is one of six wildfires raging in California right now. These ongoing fires have burnt at least 347,616 acres, with 5,609 flames destroying 480,205 acres and damaging or destroying 323 structures so far this season.

The Dixie Fire is still a long way from being put out. The Beckwourth Complex Fire, which scorched sections of California earlier this month and destroyed 105,670 acres, is now 98 percent contained by fire crews.

The Lava and Peak fires, as well as the other four fires now burning in California, are all at least 50% contained. The majority of the state’s efforts are aimed towards preventing the Dixie Fire from spreading further.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 81 significant wildfires burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought in early July that led blazes to erupt across the West Coast.

Over 21,400 wildland firefighters and incident management teams are battling the fires, which have burnt over 1.6 million acres in 12 states so far.

The worst-affected states have been California and Oregon.

Six wildfires have destroyed 546,808 acres in Oregon, making it the state with the greatest territory damaged by wildfires. The Bootleg Fire, for example, has burned 413,400 acres and is just 53 percent contained.

Montana has witnessed a substantially smaller number of acres burned than the rest of the country.