Updated California Fire Map as River Fire Burns 9,000 Acres

During a summer heatwave, wildfires are ravaging forests in northern California.

In the space of 24 hours, a fire that started in Yosemite National Park has expanded to almost 9,000 acres.

In less than a day, the River Fire, which started on Sunday afternoon roughly 20 miles from Yosemite National Park, exploded from nothing to almost 9,000 acres.

According to a tweet from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, it quickly spread to roughly 2,500 acres just hours after it was discovered, before rapidly extending to 9,000 acres by Monday evening.

Only 10% of the fire had been contained by Monday night, according to the department, and people in various parts of Madera County, including Blazing Saddle Trail and JWP Ranch Road, were ordered to evacuate.

There have also been evacuation alerts issued for parts of Mariposa County, with Oak Grove Road closed to traffic.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the blaze on Sunday afternoon.

According to an emergency update sent by the agency at 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday, the fire was threatening 600 structures and had destroyed four so far.

“Firefighters continue to vigorously tackle the fire as dangerous heat persists,” the fire department announced Monday evening. Low humidity, tree torching, wind-driven runs, and frequent spot fires continue to provide difficulties for firefighters.”

To combat the River Fire, 161 fire engines have been assigned, and 1,327 personnel have been mobilized. The fire is also being fought by air tankers.

On Monday evening, California Fire spokesperson Jaime Williams told The Los Angeles Times that personnel were “still making an aggressive attack on this fire,” adding, “With the cooler temps, we’re hoping to get even more work down tonight.”

California Fire issued a tweet on Monday urging locals to be prepared for future flames, writing: “The hot, dry weather is fueling an increase in wildfire activity across California!

"There has been more than compared to the same time previous year.