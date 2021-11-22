Update on the Waukesha Deadly Christmas Parade Crash: How to Watch, and a Livestream Press Conference

Darrell Brooks, a person of interest in Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade incident in Wisconsin, will be the subject of a press conference Monday afternoon at which police and Waukesha officials are expected to reveal more information.

A multitude of people had gathered in the Milwaukee suburb for the parade when a red SUV struck them. At least five individuals, including members of the Dancing Grannies club, were killed, while more than 40 were injured.

After opening fire to try to halt the vehicle and the driver, police detained one suspect, later identified as Brooks, 39. At 1 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. Eastern, officials are anticipated to deliver an update.

The city of Waukesha does not yet have a livestream set up, but it has streamed every other press conference on its Facebook page, so it is probable that it will do so for the Monday update. NBC and Fox News, among others, livestreamed the prior updates, and it’s probable that the press conference on Monday may be viewable on their social media pages as well.

According to court records in Milwaukee County, a guy named Darrell Brooks, who is the same age as the person of interest, has two pending criminal cases. He was charged with refusing or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and violence in his most recent case, which was filed on November 5.

Brooks was also charged in July 2020, according to court records. He was charged with recklessly endangering safety in the second degree and illegally having a handgun.

Brooks has not been named as a suspect in the event, and no information about a suspected motivation has been released. He may have been fleeing a crime, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, and detectives were questioning a person in jail about an earlier knife incident.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies expressed their grief on Facebook after the incident, saying they were “devastated” and that those who perished were “very passionate Grannies.”

"Their eyes twinkled with delight…the thrill of becoming a grandmother. They were the glue that kept us all together"