Update on the Telegraph Fire in Arizona, which has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

As fire personnel continue to respond to the Telegraph wildfire in Arizona, thousands of acres of land have been burnt and countless residents have been forced to leave.

The fire has destroyed around 56,626 acres of land in Arizona’s Top-of-the-World neighborhood, according to data from the national InciWeb wildfire information system released on Monday. Officials in Arizona were the first to notice the fire on Friday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and authorities are investigating the source.

“Extreme fire behavior, especially in shrub and grass, has forced the evacuation of Top-of-the-World and Oaks Flats Campgrounds. On the InciWeb system, fire authorities said, “The town of Superior is still under a ‘Set-Be Alert’ condition.”

Residents in the Top-of-the-World neighborhood were asked to evacuate by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning.

“If you chose to ignore this advicement, you must recognize emergency services may not be able to assist you further,” the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office added in a following tweet. Follow emergency personnel’s directions, stay on approved evacuation routes, and keep out of closed areas.”

#TelegraphFire Update: Residents in the Top-of-the-World neighborhood have been issued a “GO! – Evacuate” signal.

June 6, 2021 — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO)

“Communities impacted by the Telegraph Fire should note that the requirement to de-energize power lines in the area will be based on quickly shifting fire behavior and in conjunction with fire personnel,” the Pinal County Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

Residents in Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey’s Camp, Lower Central Heights–Russel Road from Coyote Trail through Russel Gulch, Ice House Canyon, Kellner Canyon, and Six Shooter Canyon, and the East side of El Capitan were also told to evacuate.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office issued a "Set!" evacuation notice to many other nearby areas, instructing citizens to "Know.