Update on the Stimulus Checks: The monthly check petition is just 50K signatures shy of 3 million.

A popular online petition urging Congress to approve monthly stimulus payments for Americans has nearly hit 3 million signatures, with just over 50,000 more required to meet the target.

Despite the fact that lawmakers in Washington, D.C. appear unlikely to approve additional stimulus cheques at this time, support for the Change.org petition continues to increase. The popular petition asks Congress to pass legislation that would provide $2,000 per month to Americans for the length of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our country is still in dire straits. Many Americans have yet to benefit from the recovery “The petition, which was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, last year, explains. It continues: “Congress should make repeating checks automated if specific criteria are met in the future. There will be no more waiting for our government to give the assistance we require.” Change.org’s petition had slightly over 2.95 million signatures at the time of this writing.

As COVID-19 lockdowns went into force across the country in March 2020, Congress joined together on a bipartisan basis to authorize one-time $1,200 direct payments for the majority of Americans. Later, in December of last year, Congress passed yet another bipartisan bill, this time allocating $600 stimulus payments.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Democrats in Congress pushed through a wave of $1,400 checks shortly after President Joe Biden assumed office. Despite surveys indicated that a large majority of Americans supported the bill, no Republicans voted in favor of it.

Despite the fact that another round of direct payments is unlikely to be approved by Congress, the idea of sending out monthly checks has received widespread support. The White House has been encouraged by 56 House members, 21 senators, and more than 150 economists to support ongoing stimulus payments this year.

In 2021, California, the nation’s most populous state, released its own batch of stimulus checks. The state first distributed $600 stimulus funds to low-income households. In May, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said that “$600 cheques are on their way to two-thirds of Californians.” Those with children would receive “an additional $500,” he vowed. Those direct payments have now reached millions of Californians, and the state is still sending them out.

While further government funds do not look to be on the way, Democrats did get Biden’s Child Tax Credit boost passed. This is a condensed version of the information.