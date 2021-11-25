Update on the Stimulus Check: As Thanksgiving approaches, millions of people want more money.

As rapid inflation takes its toll on the economy, millions of Americans have continued to ask for further stimulus cheques, with many predicting that this Thanksgiving holiday will be the most costly in history.

A petition on Change.org has over 3 million signatures urging Congress to issue more stimulus cheques. The petition, which has nearly 2.97 million signatures, asks Congress to approve $2,000 monthly direct payments while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the US economy.

Stephanie Bonin, the petition’s originator, stated on Change.org, “This is disastrous for working families like mine.” “I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as sustaining regular checks for the duration of the crisis.” Several other Change.org petitions have made similar appeals to Congress and Vice President Joe Biden. As consumers continue to face greater and higher prices owing to inflation, each petition has gathered tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of signatures pushing for further monthly payments or at least a fourth stimulus check.

According to CNN, Thanksgiving in 2021 may be the most costly in history due to inflation. According to the research, the Department of Agriculture estimates that the typical meal cost will increase by 5%. Meanwhile, the American Farm Bureau Federation anticipated that the average cost of dinner could have increased by as much as 14%, according to the research.

The Bookings Institution stated this month that inflation increased by 6.2 percent from October 2020 to October 2021, according to the consumer price index (CPI). Inflation went up 4.4 percent from September 2020 to September 2021, according to the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator.

People who signed the Change.org petition stated they did so in the hopes of gaining some respite from soaring prices this holiday season, according to comments on the petition.

“I’m signing since I’m on a fixed income [and]this Thanksgiving is a wash for me due of excessive pricing,” a petition signer identifying as Alan Mackarevitz stated. “Christmas will be here before we know it, and I will not be able to buy gifts for my family and friends.” In March 2020, Congress passed COVID-19 in its entirety, with bipartisan support. This is a condensed version of the information.