Update on the Infrastructure Bill as the Senate Prepares to Pass a $1 Trillion Bipartisan Plan

As discussion on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill comes to a close on Tuesday and the House of Representatives prepares to take up the package later this year, the Senate appears to be on track to pass it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated late Monday that debate on the bill will end at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, and the Senate would then vote.

The bill is projected to pass because it has received enough Republican support along the process, with 68 senators voting to move it on Sunday. Republicans accounted for eighteen of those votes.

Senator Measure Hagerty (R-TN) has slowed the process by calling for extra debate on the infrastructure bill on Sunday morning.

Despite the ongoing debate, Hagerty termed the bill a “socialist debt bond,” and it is expected to succeed.

On Monday night, Schumer spoke on the Senate floor about the bill’s likely passage, stating, “This is a very wonderful day.”

“After all the long, hard negotiating, the stops and starts, we’ve reached an agreement, and we’re here. And it’s a terrific thing for America, a really good thing,” he added.

“This is something the Senate can be proud of,” Schumer remarked. “As we move forward, we’ll be using both tracks. The bipartisan infrastructure proposal’s track, as well as the budget resolution’s track with reconciliation instructions. On our side of the aisle, we see the need of both tracks: one addressing traditional infrastructure, and the other addressing climate change and the difficulties that American families face.”

With a vote of 68 to 29, the Senate passed the bill over the final procedural barrier on Sunday, with three senators voting no. This could indicate which GOP senators will vote in favor of the plan when it comes up for a final vote. Republicans accounted for all of the “nay” votes and abstentions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has stated his support for the plan and, along with 17 of his Republican colleagues, voted to advance it on Sunday.

Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, and John Cornyn of Texas were among the Republican senators who voted to advance the bill on Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.