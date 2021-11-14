Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The petition for monthly $2K stalls in the Home Stretch has reached 3 million signatures.

An online petition requesting $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques for the duration of the pandemic is just over 45,000 signatures away from reaching its goal of 3 million.

However, momentum for the campaign has diminished in the final stretch as cases and deaths continue to plummet across the country, following a summer increase in support amid a deadly wave of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variety.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition to have the US House and Senate pass legislation that would grant a “$2,000 payout for adults and $1,000 payment for kids immediately and c”