Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The petition for a $2000 monthly stipend in the home has reached 3 million signatures.

A petition seeking $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques is less than 60,000 signatures away from reaching its 3 million signature goal. Following a rush of support throughout the summer months, the petition’s popularity has diminished as the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States continues to decline.

Last year, Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started a Change.org petition asking Congress to pass legislation that would provide a “$2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for kids immediately and ongoing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition had received over 2,940,800 signatures, with around 44,000 additional supporters in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions.

During the COVID-19 surge in the summer, the petition gained over 100,000 new supporters every week as families battled to cope with the financial consequences of the increasing pandemic.

But it never converted into congressional pressure. In recent months, the Biden administration has indicated that stimulus is no longer a priority, instead focused on enacting an infrastructure package and a broader social spending plan, both of which are critical to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

A senior citizens advocacy organization has urged congressional members for a fourth stimulus check of $1,400 for an estimated 69 million Social Security retirees as the campaign nears 3 million signatures.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures last month in an attempt to persuade Congress to provide “immediate stimulus” to assist retirees, disabled adults, widows, and widowers cope with the “record inflation year.”

According to the data gathered by the group, the cost of living for Social Security beneficiaries is expected to rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, much above the 1.3 percent increase in benefits this year.

“Household budgets of elderly and handicapped Social Security claimants across the country have been hammered by soaring prices,” TSCL Chairman Richard Delaney wrote to senators in a letter obtained by The Washington Newsday. “Many people say they only eat one meal per day.” Biden has been pressed by dozens of politicians (56 representatives and 21 senators) as well as more than 150 economists to support ongoing stimulus payments this year.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, introduced a bill in late July. This is a condensed version of the information.