Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Petition for Monthly $2K Payment Surges in the Countdown to 3 Million Signatures

A popular online petition requesting that the federal government issue monthly $2,000 stimulus cheques to “every” American continues to gain traction, with the total number of signatures surpassing 3 million.

Millions of Americans are still unemployed, and many more have faced significant financial hardship as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that the economy is improving and unemployment is falling, millions of Americans feel the federal government should offer a fourth stimulus check—or ongoing monthly payments—to help families and individuals.

As of early Saturday afternoon, the Change.org petition demanding that every American be paid $2,000 a month had surpassed 2.63 million signatures. The petition’s current goal is to collect 3 million signatures, and scores of members of Congress have already expressed support for further stimulus funding.

“Our country is still in dire straits. Many Americans have yet to benefit from the recovery — the genuine unemployment rate for low-wage employees is estimated to be over 20%, and many people have enormous bills from last year for items like utilities, rent, and child care, according to Stephanie Bonin’s petition. “These are all reasons why checks should be targeted to people who are still in need, and Congress should learn from the mistakes of the past year.”

“I am one of millions of Americans who is concerned about my financial future as a result of the coronavirus crisis,” Bonin says.

In March 2020, when lockdowns were being imposed around the country, Congress joined together bipartisanly to approve one-time $1,200 direct payments for the vast majority of Americans. Then, in December, Congress passed bipartisan legislation that gave the majority of Americans another $600 stimulus payment.

Following President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, Democrats pushed through an extra COVID-19 relief measure in March, which distributed $1,400 third stimulus cheques.

Meanwhile, more than 80 Democratic members of Congress have publicly stated their support for giving Americans larger stimulus cheques. Many people have backed the Change.org petition’s proposal for $2,000 per month direct payments. Since last spring, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other prominent leftists have lobbied their congressional colleagues to embrace periodic payments to Americans.

Governor Gavin Newsom and California politicians took matters into their own hands. The government of the state. This is a condensed version of the information.