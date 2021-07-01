Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: In just one week, a petition for a $2,000 monthly payment has gathered 50K signatures.

Because of what the creator says is a heightened sense of insecurity, a petition advocating for monthly stimulus cheques is still gaining traction and receiving signatures.

Last year, Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition to send out monthly stimulus cheques. It has since gathered 2.45 million signatures and appears to be accumulating supporters at a faster rate than before, potentially cutting the time it will take to reach 2.5 million signatures by a week.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Gains 50K Signatures in 1 Week

“The most common reason [people sign]is that uncertain feeling,” Bonin told newspapers. “We’re still in uncertain times … And it’s times like this that it feels like people go back into a fear-based life.”

Bonin was referencing the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has been found to be more transmissible than other variants. Months or even weeks after vaccinated Americans were told they could safely take their masks off, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised even those who have been inoculated to continue wearing face coverings.

People can’t feel “secure merely because they took the two doses,” according to Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products. Because immunizations alone will not stop the virus from spreading, Simao advises that individuals continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hasn’t changed its mind about whether or not vaccinated people need to wear a mask, but Los Angeles County is following the WHO’s lead and advising people to do so.

For some, the uncertainty called into question whether America will have to close down again, sparking concerns about their livelihoods and ability for businesses to stay open. Having monthly payments, regardless of the amount, would give people the ability to plan, according to Bonin.

“We all are incredibly resilient if we know the tools we have to be resilient with,” Bonin said. “$1,000 a month, $800 a month, it isn’t enough to pay all the monthly bills. But if I know I just have that I can figure out what I do from there.”

Bonin’s petition, which she started last year after her restaurant had to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calls on Congress to pass legislation to send out $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to adults. It also asks Congress to send out $1,000 payments for children and continue the financial aid until the crisis is over.

The petition broke 2.4 million signatures on June 24, about three weeks after it hit 2.3 million. At that pace, the petition was set to hit its goal of 3 million signatures in about 18 weeks. However, at the current pace, the petition could hit its goal in about 11 weeks.

If it hits its goal of 3 million signatures, it will be one of the most signed petitions on Change.org and Bonin is confident it’ll hit the goal.