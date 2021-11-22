Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Building Back Better Would Send Monthly Payments Until 2022.

The approval of the Build Back Better Act in the House of Representatives brought monthly payments for some Americans one step closer to being a reality in 2022.

The Build Back Better Act, signed by Vice President Joe Biden, extends the increased Child Tax Credit, which is now paid in monthly payments, until the end of 2022. With a price tag of $2 trillion, it faces an uphill struggle in the Senate, but if passed, eligible guardians would be able to continue receiving monthly checks for another year.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan in March, payments for the Child Tax Credit were boosted to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children from six to seventeen. It also changed the way Americans were given credit. Many Americans have been receiving half of their estimated credit in monthly installments of $300 for each kid under the age of six and $250 for all other eligible children, rather than a flat sum after filing their taxes.

These payments are supposed to expire in December, but if the Senate passes Build Back Better, they will be extended. The Build Back Better Act would modify the system to allow people to receive their entire credit in monthly payments rather than half in monthly payments and half after filing taxes.

Stephanie Bonin, the originator of a Change.org petition for $2,000 monthly payments, considers it a win even though it isn’t quite a stimulus check like the three many Americans received during the pandemic.

“Yes, it’s not a monthly stimulus check with those words,” Bonin previously told The Washington Newsday. “But it’s a monthly check to approximately 90% of families with kids.” “It reminds me of potatoes, poh-tah-toes, because the petition asked for money we can count on.” Bonin altered the focus of her petition from monthly stimulus checks to the Child Tax Credit, and she has been pushing petition signatories to tell their politicians about their support for the Child Tax Credit.

The dependent must be a son, daughter, foster kid, adopted child, brother, stepbrother, stepsister, or descendant of any of them to be eligible for the enhanced Child Tax Credit payments. The child’s claimant must have submitted a claim. This is a condensed version of the information.