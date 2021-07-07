Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: About 1 in 70 voters signed a petition for a $2,000 monthly payment.

Around one in every 70 American voters has signed a petition pushing for monthly stimulus handouts.

Stephanie Bonin started the petition last year to ask Congress to provide $2,000 monthly payments to adults until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. It also requests that Congress deliver $1,000 payments to youngsters.

Bonin’s petition is getting close to reaching its goal of three million signatures, which would make it one of Change.org’s most popular petitions. The petition has over 2.5 million signatures as of early Wednesday.

According to the US Census Bureau, there were little over 168.31 million persons registered to vote in the United States in 2020. That means that the number of persons who signed Bonin’s petition is almost one in every 70 voters.

Bonin started the petition after her Denver eatery was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent update on the petition’s page, she said, “Our country is still gravely hurting.”

“The recovery hasn’t touched many Americansâ€”the genuine unemployment rate for low-wage employees is believed to be over 20%, and many individuals still owe money for basics like utilities, rent, and child care from the previous year.

“These are all reasons why checks should be directed to individuals who are still in need, and Congress should learn from the mistakes of the past year. Congress spent nine months to issue a second stimulus check, and only seconds to squander it.”

“Moving ahead, Congress should make repeated checks automated if specific thresholds are met,” she continued. No more waiting for our government to give the assistance we require.”

This Monday, Bonin told This Website that she believes the petition will soon meet its three million signature objective.

“People like me who have never had to go on a welfare program are going through something we’ve never gone through before, and I think it’s a unifying experience,” she added.

“When people band together, they can move mountains.”

Bonin stated she supported the relief legislation passed by Congress, but that it didn’t go far enough, and that it would have been easier for people to weather the pandemic if they had known there would be constant payments.

“I keep coming back to how we manage our families and budget.” This is a condensed version of the information.