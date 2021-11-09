Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: A group is urging Congress to provide $1,400 payments to some Americans.

Around 75,000 people have signed a petition calling for a $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security recipients, and the group behind it hopes to persuade Congress to act before the end of the year.

One of the largest nonpartisan seniors organizations, the Senior Citizens League, is urging Congress to give the $1,400 to everyone who receives Social Security benefits. Inflation is putting excessive strain on fixed-income households, according to the Senior Citizens League, and this year’s benefit boost hasn’t kept pace with increased living costs.

“Social Security payouts were only hiked by 1.3 percent, or $20 on average. Even just a year ago, this had a significant impact on people’s purchasing power “The Washington Newsday quoted Mary Johnson, the group’s Social Security and Medicare policy expert. “We reasoned that a one-time stimulus payment would assist with the current heating of homes.” According to Johnson, the organization started the petition in early October and has already garnered 75,000 signatures, including roughly 1,600 in the last week. The organization is also conducting a massive mailing campaign to its followers and collecting actual signatures, as it has done in the past. Those signatures have yet to be accounted for in the final tally.

“We were completely taken aback. We weren’t anticipating such a positive response, “Johnson expressed his gratitude for the internet assistance. “In the first month, we received a deluge of signatures. That provided a huge, huge, great, supporting push to get it going.” By the end of the month, Johnson said, they want to have a final tally of mail and online signatures, at which point they’ll transmit constituent support counts to every member of Congress. The goal is to show legislators how much support there is for the proposal in their districts before they leave for the holidays in December.

While the group continues to advocate for the $1,400 payments, believing that they will give much-needed assistance to Social Security recipients, Johnson admits that the chances of another stimulus check are “doubtful.”

Despite support from then-President Donald Trump, Congress struggled to pass a second batch of stimulus checks at the close of last year. This time, the partisan difference was even more pronounced. This is a condensed version of the information.