Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: A $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition has been filed in Congress, which is ‘ghosting’ families.

Stephanie Bonin, the author of a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques, is pleading with Congress not to “ghost” American families by failing to make Child Tax Credit payments permanent.

Even while they aren’t universal payments for all eligible individuals, Bonin considers the monthly Child Tax Credit payments a win because the money goes directly into the pockets of millions of Americans every month. President Joe Biden supports making the monthly payments to parents permanent, but payments will stop in December unless Congress acts.

In a Sunday update on the Change.org petition, Bonin wrote, “This Halloween, let’s spread the word that the scariest thing is Congress ghosting America by taking away the checks being given directly to our families, the enhanced Child Care Tax Credits.”

The Child Tax Credit was boosted from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen under the American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March. It also altered how parents were given credit. Instead of receiving a lump sum after filing a tax return, parents may receive half of their anticipated credit in monthly payments from July to December.

According to the US Census Bureau, the Child Tax Credit coincided with a decrease in food insecurity in homes with children, and helped elevate 3 million children out of poverty. According to a Census Bureau poll from late September, around a third of households used the Child Tax Credit payments for school-related expenses and 11% for daycare.

Members of Congress have utilized data on the impact of the Child Tax Credit to lobby for a continuation of the payments, but efforts to make the benefits permanent have faltered due to congressional fights. This week, however, that could change.

Biden is looking for a vote this week on his Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 trillion social spending measure. If passed by Congress, the present Child Tax Credit payments would be extended until 2022. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema aren’t sure if they’ll support the bill, and if they don’t, it’ll be condemned to fail in the Senate.

Although the White House's ultimate goal, passing the package is a trademark piece of Biden's presidency.