Update on the Dixie Fire Map as 16,000 homes are threatened by the growing blaze.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 870 properties in California so far, with another 16,000 under threat as officials battle to contain the huge wildfire that has been blazing in the state for 27 days.

The fire has devastated 482,047 acres of land in California by 9:15 p.m. local time on Monday. According to Cal Fire, it’s just 22% contained, making it the state’s second-largest fire in history, trailing only the August Complex conflagration, which burnt over a million acres in 2020.

The government first recorded 489,287 acres burned on Monday, despite the fact that it was only 21% contained, but later said in a tweet that it had re-evaluated the statistics “due to better mapping.”

The fire, which started on July 13 and has been burning in the state since then, has damaged at least 61 structures and destroyed at least 873 others. According to CNN, the fire is still threatening 16,035 structures.

The state has dispatched 30 helicopters, 476 fire engines, and 5,996 workers from 75 crews to battle the blaze, which has forced the evacuation of Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

The Dixie Fire is “uncharted territory” for numerous crews in the state, according to Plumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton, who explained: “We’re witnessing truly alarming fire behavior, I don’t know how to express that.”

“We have a lot of veteran firefighters who have been on the job for 20, 30 years and have never seen anything like this, especially in the conditions we’re in. So, in terms of some of these extreme, huge fires and the behavior we’re witnessing, we’re in uncharted territory.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, at least 108 significant wildfires are presently burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought that erupted throughout the West Coast in early July.

Officials have also emphasized that the terrible impacts of recent wildfires have been compounded by the effects of climate change, which are expected to intensify in the future.

During a visit to the alpine village of on Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom reinforced this message. This is a condensed version of the information.