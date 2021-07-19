Unvaccinated teams aren’t serious about championship hopes, according to one NFL Hall of Famer.

In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin recently questioned whether unvaccinated teams are serious about winning a Super Bowl.

Irvin, a former Cowboy, was asked about the team’s COVID-19 immunization record when speaking with the Fort Worth Star Telegram, following news that they are one of the few teams below the 85 percent criteria for player vaccines.

Regarding the Cowboys’ vaccination rate, Irvin told the Star Telegram, “It should upset them.”

“It ought to irritate them. You’re not thinking straight, dude. I couldn’t care less. Nothing else could possibly be more crucial. This [winning a Super Bowl]isn’t going to come easy for you. And not being one of the [vaccinated teams]implies that other things are more important to a large number of people on our team than winning championships, which worries me,” Irvin said.

“Are you really thinking about winning a championship if you’re not one of the [vaccinated]teams?” Irvin said.

Irvin also told the Star Telegram that if he were still on an NFL team, he would make sure that his colleagues were all COVID-19-vaccinated.

‘Hey man, we’re going to have a chance, are you vaccinated?’ says someone in the locker room. Let’s go over this because this may be a two-week absence for a healthy player. That could be it for you in this league. The right person just misses two weeks. Your [butt]has been exposed. According to the Star Telegram, Irvin said, “I’ll fight a [expletive].”

The comments by Irvin, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, came after reports that the Cowboys were among the clubs that failed to meet the COVID-19 immunization standard of 85 percent.

Only 13 of the NFL’s 32 clubs have vaccinated at least 85 percent of its players against the new coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. With only a few days until teams report to training camp, USA Today revealed shortly after Pelissero’s reporting that the Cowboys were not one of the 13 teams above the 85 percent vaccination rate, according to a source.

