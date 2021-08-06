Unvaccinated people are losing their jobs and friends.

As governments around the world work to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and reopen their economy, those who resist the vaccine risk losing their relationships and career possibilities.

Concerns regarding vaccination safety have been increased by the dissemination of misinformation, and some people see vaccine refusal as a major issue of personal choice.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated, whatever their reasons for doing so, may face consequences in addition to the danger of COVID. Employees’ jobs in the United States may be jeopardized if they aren’t vaccinated, as well as their social and familial lives.

Some large corporations, such as Facebook and Google, have already stated that staff must be vaccinated, while CNN fired three employees this week for failing to be vaccinated.

Vaccine mandates are being imposed or information on vaccine status is being sought by some of the country’s most well-known companies.

As many organizations struggle to get back to normal, the rising vaccine mandates and recent firings at CNN may be a foretaste of a prospective crackdown on unvaccinated staff.

Though some legal experts wonder whether firing employees based on their vaccination status is legal, the majority of legal professionals believe it is.

The Durst Organization, a residential real estate firm based in New York, has announced that non-union employees who do not get vaccinated by September 6 would be fired.

The issue of vaccination and employment has been especially acute in hospitals, with six unvaccinated employees being dismissed in New Jersey and 150 unvaccinated employees leaving or being fired in Houston, Texas.

Delta Airlines and United Airlines now require proof of immunization for prospective workers.

Staff at Goldman Sachs will be required to divulge their vaccination status, but the investment firm will not seek proof, whereas employees at JP Morgan Chase will be requested to submit their vaccine records through an internal site.

Unvaccinated employees and guests have been excluded from Morgan Stanley’s New York offices, while Walmart will require all employees at its headquarters to be vaccinated by October 4th.

Morgan Stanley will allow unvaccinated employees to work from home for the time being, although it is unclear how long corporations would let unvaccinated employees to work remotely. This is a condensed version of the information.