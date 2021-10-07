Unvaccinated people are barred from receiving organ transplants at Colorado’s largest hospital system.

Because of worries over COVID-19-related health issues, Colorado’s largest hospital system is allowing only vaccinated patients to obtain or donate organs.

UCHealth in Colorado defended its decision by citing the likelihood of “severe consequences” from organ transplant surgery, stressing that physicians must weigh both short- and long-term health hazards. Transplant clinics already have procedures in place for donors and recipients, including hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella immunizations, according to the hospital system.

“Transplant recipients and living donors at UCHealth are now needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in almost all cases, in addition to meeting other health criteria and obtaining additional immunizations,” UCHealth said in a statement to Denver TV station KDVR.

People who get organs, according to the hospital system, are at “substantial risk” of contracting COVID-19 if they become infected. Even if donors test negative for the coronavirus, it’s possible that they could spread COVID-19 to an organ recipient, putting the patient’s life in jeopardy, according to the hospital.

UCHealth told KDVR that the mortality rate for transplant recipients ranges from 18 to 31 percent, compared to the overall mortality rate of 1.6 percent. According to UCHealth, this makes it “critical” that both people engaged in the transplant get vaccinated and take precautions to limit their chance of contracting COVID-19 before the surgery.

Leilani Lutali, a kidney transplant candidate at UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital, told KDVR that she received a letter stating that if she did not start her immunization series within 30 days, she would be pulled from the list. She’ll be put on “inactive” status until she’s fully vaccinated, the hospital said, and won’t be able to get a kidney if one becomes available.

Lutali told KDVR she’s “not sure” getting vaccinated is the best option for her, citing religious issues as well as questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness following surgery.

“I feel compelled to not wait and see and to accept the risk if I want this life-saving transplant,” Lutali added.

UCHealth was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

Last year, some organ transplants were put on hold because hospitals were overburdened with patients in the early months.