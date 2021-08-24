Unvaccinated people account for 15 out of every 16 COVID deaths in Alabama.

Officials in Alabama have stated that nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths in the state between April 1 and August 18 were not properly vaccinated, as they continue to urge people to protect themselves and others from the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), unvaccinated people were responsible for 89.8% of COVID-19 illnesses and 94.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama over a 5-month period.

Alabama Public Health stated on Facebook on Monday, accompanied a graphic illustration of the data, “Data as of August 18, 2021 shows that 89.8% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and 94.1 percent of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in unvaccinated Alabamians.” According to current data, those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are substantially less likely to become really ill, go to the hospital, or die from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective.”

The statistics also revealed that 12,099 people (10.2 percent) out of 118,612 COVID cases between April and August were breakthrough cases from fully vaccinated people. According to the ADPH, 1,065,789 people were fully vaccinated over that time period, suggesting only 1.1 percent contracted COVID.

In Alabama, there have been 4,822 COVID deaths so far in 2021, for a total of 12,000 deaths. According to the Beckers Hospital Review, Alabama is the worst state in the country in terms of the number of people who have been properly vaccinated, with only 36% having received both doses as of August 23.

According to Alabama’s State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, the number of people getting vaccinated has increased recently.

According to Harris, the state is tied for 44th place in terms of providing the first dose, averaging between 14,000 and 16,000 shots per day, up from roughly 4,000 to 5,000 injections per day six weeks ago.

According to Harris, 99 percent of the 2,379 COVID-19 deaths documented in Alabama between January 19 and June 30 occurred in people who had not been vaccinated.

The ADPH stated that not many Alabamians “realize the seriousness of infection” with COVID following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals aged 16 and up, while continuing to urge people to get their immunizations.

People were reminded of this by the ADPH. This is a condensed version of the information.