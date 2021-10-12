Unvaccinated New York teacher describes her income loss as “devastating.”

As a single mother, a New York City teacher says being on unpaid leave will be “devastating,” but she stands firm in her decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

After a vaccine requirement in New York City’s huge public school system went into force on October 4, Stephanie Edmonds, a 10th-grade history teacher at a high school in The Bronx, was placed on leave without pay.

According to The New York Times, about 8,000 of the roughly 150,000 employees who work in the nation’s largest school system were placed on unpaid leave because they were not vaccinated. Since then, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated on Friday that over 2,000 staff have received their first dosage of coronavirus vaccine.

Those who were vaccinated after the rule went into force are allowed to return to school after receiving their first dose. Those who do not comply are prevented from attending school and put on unpaid leave.

Edmonds, 31, on the other hand, is adamant about obtaining the vaccine.

“As a single mother, losing my job would be heartbreaking,” she told The Washington Newsday. “I’m not sure where I’m going from here, but I have faith that God will shine his light on us and show us the way.” A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Edmonds with the costs of accommodation, food, and transportation.

She claimed she had asked for and been granted a religious exemption. She filed an appeal, but her application was denied once more. “There was no rationale given; simply a paper with a box next to refused checked,” she explained.

She continued, "I was raised in a Jewish household and have continued to practice my beliefs." "I have come to the truly held view that getting the vaccine is a violation of my trust in God and of my religious practices via this process—the process I learnt in temple and from my parents." Edmonds goes on to say that she believes the city's vaccine mandate goes against the nation's founding beliefs.