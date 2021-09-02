Unvaccinated Georgia mother who lost her teen son to COVID advocates for mask laws rather than vaccines.

Following the death of her adolescent son, who died of COVID-19 earlier this week, a mother in Georgia told an Atlanta-based TV station that she supports the concept of a statewide mask mandate.

On Wednesday, one day after her 13-year-old son died, Jennifer Helm spoke with WGCL-TV about him. Helm and her kid were not given the coronavirus vaccine, and Helm told the station she is unsure if she will get one in the future.

After testing positive for COVID-19 one week prior, Floyd County Coroner Harold Proctor told WXIA-TV that the adolescent died about 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday from “respiratory failure due to COVID-19.”

Helm is also fighting the illness, she said WGCL, and during a filmed interview with the station, she was breathing with the help of an oxygen tank. She believes her son caught the virus at Coosa High School in Rome, which is part of the Floyd County School District. WGCL reported that Helm received six or more close contact notices from the school in the last week concerning her son’s potential exposure to the virus.

According to a COVID-19 infection database updated by Floyd County Schools, fifteen new virus infections were reported among students at Coosa High School between Monday and Wednesday this week. According to the district’s figures, the new cases account for around 1.64 percent of the school’s student population.

According to WXIA, Georgia’s top health officer indicated during a press conference earlier this week that many of the recent viral outbreaks in the state have been related to K-12 schools. The spread of the illness among school-aged youngsters spurred Democratic state legislators to call for temporary school closures or mask restrictions if schools remain open this week.

State Democrats made the latest effort after calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to take more measures to combat the virus’s spread in schools last month. According to WXIA, a representative for Kemp’s office previously stated that each school district should make its own decisions on mask requirements.

Without a mask mandate in place, Floyd County Schools welcomed kids back to school for the autumn semester. In a letter to the school, the district stated that kids and staff were not compelled to wear facial coverings while on school grounds. This is a condensed version of the information.