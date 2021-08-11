Unvaccinated COVID patient learns to walk again and urges others to get vaccinated.

After spending weeks in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Florida after catching COVID, a man is urging people to obtain the vaccine.

After spending more than 20 days in the UF Health Jacksonville ICU with severe COVID symptoms, Lawrence Johnson, 67, talked to the media.

Johnson, like 90 percent of all new COVID patients, was not immunized against the virus, which he now regrets.

Johnson told First Coast News, “I was inconsiderate, ignorant, and idiotic for not receiving the vaccination.” “I definitely would have gotten it if someone had talked to me and explained the need of the vaccine and all of that.”

Johnson said that he was in good health before to contracting COVID and that he did not drink or smoke. He will, however, need to relearn how to walk after acquiring the virus because he became so dangerously ill.

“This infection will virtually suffocate you,” he predicted.

The 67-year-old went on to say that he believes God sent him to “be his ambassador” and encourage people to be vaccinated in the state, which has the worst COVID fatality rates in the country.

“It doesn’t matter if they have to shoot you in the eyeball or the ear; I’m going to get the shot.” Please. You must save your life. Save the lives of your loved ones. Johnson said, “Save your friend’s life.”

He said, “Jacksonville, Florida is a hotbed.” “So, go get vaccinated so you don’t end up like me, languishing in bed for 20 days. Getting vaccinated is preferable to being on the morgue slab or laying in a hospital for 20 days.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 12.1 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

According to The New York Times’ COVID tracker, Florida has a seven-day average of 122.1 COVID deaths, which is higher than the combined total of 32 other states.

“This infection is something you don’t want. Please get immunized. This infection is not something you want. There are many things in life that you may desire. “This isn’t one of them,” Johnson stated emphatically.

“Do not listen to all of these people’s idiocy and folly. This is a condensed version of the information.