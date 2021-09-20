Unvaccinated cop’s widow is on a mission to persuade others to get vaccinated.

The wife of a Florida police officer who died of COVID problems after being unvaccinated is on a quest to persuade others to get their immunizations.

Officer Michael Weiskopf, an 18-year member of the St. Petersburg Police Department, died on August 27 at the age of 52 after a month of fighting the illness.

Karen Weiskopf, his widow, informed attendants at his funeral that she had spent months trying to persuade him to obtain the COVID vaccine before he died. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Department of Health provided coronavirus vaccines under a tent outside the Coliseum where the burial was held because she wanted to exploit her husband’s death to inspire others to be vaccinated.

She told WFTS Tampa Bay that he denied the vaccine because there was so much information circulating around and he didn’t have all the facts. When he became unwell, he regretted his decision, she added.

“There wasn’t a single day, hour, or instant when he wasn’t in pain. She told the channel, “This didn’t have to happen.”

Her husband, who had previously been fit and healthy, had only a little headache when he initially developed COVID symptoms. He was in intensive care a week later.

Her husband’s death came as a shock to her when she received the call early the next morning, she added, because physicians had informed her he was improving the day before.

She explained, “He was supposed to be coming home.”

Karen Weiskopf now wants to warn people who haven’t yet been vaccinated, so that no one else goes through what her husband did in his final days.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, a national union representing over 350,000 officers, at least 659 police officers have died of COVID since the pandemic began. With the exception of Texas, Florida has reported at least 63 deaths, the most of any state.

Unwillingness to Get Vaccinated

Despite the fact that the virus is the leading cause of death among cops this year and last, a large number of officers are refusing to be vaccinated, and police unions around the country are fighting vaccine regulations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that counties and cities will be fined if they require their employees to get vaccinated.

“We will fight for the men and women. This is a condensed version of the information.