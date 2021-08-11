Unvaccinated 23-year-old mother was intubated because she thought COVID would make her feel like she had a cold.

The husband of a 23-year-old woman who with COVID and is fighting for her life has advised people to get vaccinated since the highly dangerous Delta strain is causing a surge in infections.

Alyssa Tatum’s husband, Jeffrey Tatum of Medford, Oregon, informed local TV station KTVL that his wife was on a ventilator at the hospital after being taken to the ICU.

He said his wife was diagnosed with COVID more than a week ago and was put on a ventilator four hours after being taken to the ICU following an emergency room visit.

“After eight full days at home in quarantine, doing everything we are supposed to—separated for the first time ever as a family—doing everything we can,” Jeffrey Tatum told KTVL over Zoom as he held the couple’s six-month-old daughter.

“We weren’t sure of the what-ifs or what was going to happen as far as what may happen to our baby long term, or what can happen to us or what dangers would be involved,” he said, adding that he and his wife had not yet been vaccinated against COVID. We took the decision to “wait it out and see how this pandemic plays out.”

COVID was expected to be “like a cold” for young people, he claimed, before adding, “Well, it’s only like that for those who are vaccinated at this time.”

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can receive the vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated moms have “antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies,” according to recent reports, according to the CDC.

Before being admitted to the ICU, Alyssa Tatum implored her husband to encourage others to get vaccinated so they wouldn’t have to go through what she had.

“The night of day eight, she was really just trying to communicate that everyone needs to be vaccinated because there is no worse side effect that we could possibly ever fathom besides dying—and she was extremely terrified that it was coming to that,” Jeffrey Tatum told the TV station.

