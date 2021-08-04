Unsuccessfully spends three days trying to get iguana out of toilet in Florida

A Florida guy spent several days trying to get a spiny-tailed iguana out of his toilet before hiring professionals to remove the lizard.

Kurt Hilberth first noticed the lizard thrashing around in the toilet when he went to wash his teeth in the bathroom on July 24 at his Hollywood home.

Hilberth donned protective gloves and attempted to fish the beast out of the toilet after receiving encouragement from his family, but it kept swimming back down, making it impossible to catch.

He almost caught it three days later.

“I was able to grab his back legs and a little of his tail. He was pulling in while I was pulling out. The tail was swaying from side to side. Water was flying all over the place. Inside this small restroom, it was pure chaos,” Hilberth told WFOR, a local television channel. “Unfortunately, I was just left with a sliver of tail.”

After its tail broke off in Hilberth’s hand, which was still wiggling when he put it outdoors, the lizard swam back down the toilet, out of reach. He then decided it was time to call in the professionals to get the reptile out of his house.

Iguana Lifestyles trapper Harold Rondan put a stick in the toilet. After the thing crawled onto the stick, he was able to catch it and remove it.

Hilberth believes the lizard entered his toilet through the sewage vent stack on his house roof, so he secured it with metal mesh to prevent it from happening again.

The black spiny-tailed iguana, according to the Invasive Species Compendium (ISC), can be hostile and “difficult.” They are primarily found in hot, dry environments and are native to Mexico and Central America, though some have been found in Florida. They are considered a pest by the ISC because they devour expensive horticultural plants, penetrate homes, and threaten endangered native species by predation and burrow usurpation.

Hilberth has been approached by this website for more comment.

Iguanas are a popular illegally smuggled species. On July 5, a guy was detained for allegedly smuggling nearly two dozen lizards from Florida and attempting to sell the duct-taped creatures for $10 each.

In June, a guy from Florida was charged with felony animal cruelty after allegedly abusing an animal.