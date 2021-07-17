Unrest in Cuba is referred to as a “lie” by Cuban President Raul Castro.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba condemned a false narrative about instability on the Caribbean island on Saturday, speaking at a rally in Havana alongside ex-president Raul Castro in front of thousands of supporters.

Diaz-Canel stated, “What the world sees of Cuba is a deception.”

He condemned the spread of “false images” on social media that “promote and celebrate the outrage and damage of property,” according to him.

Diaz-remarks Canel’s come only days after historic anti-communist demonstrations.

Thousands of Cubans marched in 40 cities around the island on July 11 and 12, chanting “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We’re Hungry.”

Since the protests erupted amid the greatest economic crisis in decades, one person has died and more than 100 people have been jailed, including independent journalists and opposition activists.

On Saturday, the president claimed that there is a “overflowing hostility on social media.”

After the protests erupted last weekend, Cuba knocked off internet connectivity on the island for three days starting on Sunday.

On Wednesday, it restored connectivity, but social media and messaging apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter remained unavailable on 3G and 4G networks.

Cubans can only reach independent news providers through social media, and messaging apps are their primary means of communication among themselves.

President Joe Biden of the United States has stated that the US is studying measures to relax internet restrictions, while analysts have warned that it will be difficult due to technological and political challenges.

The “lie” was not perpetrated “by chance or error; all of this is the cold calculation of an unconventional-war manual,” Diaz-Canel claimed.

The protests are the greatest in Cuba since the revolution in the 1950s, and they come as the country faces its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food, and medicine, as well as an increase in coronavirus infections.

Havana, which has been under US sanctions since 1962, has blamed the outpouring of unhappiness on Washington’s “economic suffocation campaign to provoke popular instability.”

On Thursday, Biden declared Cuba a “failing state” that is “repressing its citizens.” He stated that the US was willing to deliver large supplies of Covid vaccination to the island. Cuba has been working on its own vaccinations as well.

The audience at the event, which had assembled at dawn on the Malecon, Havana’s iconic seaside avenue, sang, “Born to conquer and not to be conquered!”

The seriousness of the protests drew Castro, 90, out of retirement.

Police apprehended a man shortly before the gathering began. Brief News from Washington Newsday.