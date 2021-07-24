Unmasked Passenger Causes Delay on NY-to-Miami Flight, as Seen on Video

A passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask and became disruptive caused an American Airlines aircraft to be delayed by approximately two hours on Friday.

According to WPLG-TV, a Miami-based news station, when passengers boarded the flight from JFK International Airport in New York to Miami International Airport, the man began fist-bumping and snapping photographs with other passengers while not wearing a mask.

After being instructed to evacuate the plane, the man allegedly became disruptive.

The man goes on a rant, claiming his mask is broken and ranting and cursing at other passengers, according to video obtained by the station.

“I didn’t do anything wrong.” He adds in the video, “I was boarding my airplane, and they’re going to knock me off my flight and spoil my holiday for no reason.” “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

According to the station, roughly ten officers spent about an hour and a half trying to remove the man off the plane. On the tarmac, a medical team was assessing whether he was having a medical emergency.

Passengers expressed their displeasure at the delay.

Mackenzie Dallas said, “Everyone was really irritated at that point because they knew the guy was just refusing to get off the plane.”

The passenger “failed to obey crewmember instructions and the federal face mask requirement,” the airline claimed in a statement to This website.

The statement continued, “We commend our workers for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

The flight took off at 3:31 p.m., according to the airline.

According to the US Department of Transportation, passengers aboard planes must wear masks. According to American Airlines’ website, wearing a mask is also required on flights. People with disabilities who are unable to wear a mask are given an exception.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident is one of dozens this year when rowdy passengers have caused aircraft delays (FAA).

According to the FAA, there had been more than 3,500 reports of rowdy passengers in 2021 as of July 20, with 2,605 of them being tied to mask wear. So far in 2021, 581 investigations have been launched.

Another American Airlines flight was canceled earlier this month after a group of high school kids allegedly refused to wear masks on board. Passengers, please proceed. This is a condensed version of the information.