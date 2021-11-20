Unlike Trump, Joe Biden did not take the cognitive test in his annual exam, according to Sanjay Gupta.

According to a report from President Joe Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, after a physical exam on Friday, he is “absolutely fit for duty.”

In addition, unlike his immediate predecessor, the president did not have his cognitive ability tested, according to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta was asked if Biden had taken any kind of mental health assessment during an appearance with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360.

“There’s been a lot of focus on his cognitive ability, doubts raised by opponents and others, and the former president [Donald Trump] had a mental acuity exam in 2018, was that part of today’s test?” Cooper enquired of Gupta.

“It doesn’t appear so,” Gupta responded. “I read the doctor’s report very carefully, and they mention a neurological exam, but it was more in the context of assessing motor strength and feeling and other such things.” “As far as we know, we didn’t see any kind of test like that performed for President Biden,” Gupta added.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is the test Cooper was referring to, and it was taken by Trump when he was 72 years old due to worries about his cognitive ability. The evaluation was described by Gupta as a dementia screening exam.

Some medical experts have advocated for basic cognitive tests to be more widely available at age 65, according to Gupta, who is also an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University. On Saturday, President Biden will celebrate his 79th birthday, making him the longest-serving president in American history.

Despite some conservative worries, Gupta backed up Dr. O’Connor’s assessment that the president was healthy and suitable for duty.

The president’s status was detailed in the six-page study, which indicated that while he was competent to serve, he did have a number of minor difficulties that are normal among persons his age.

Atrial fibrillation, gastrointestinal reflux, and seasonal allergies are all examples of this. Biden has a “stiffened gait,” according to the report, owing to a variety of orthopedic issues over the years, including a fractured foot in November 2020.

While there was no cognitive testing done on the. This is a condensed version of the information.