University Bomb Threats: A Comprehensive List of Every College Targeted Across the United States

In the last week, a series of bomb threats have been made against colleges across the United States, triggering widespread evacuations of students and personnel from campuses.

Although it is unclear whether the bomb threats are linked at this time, colleges around the country have been plagued with panic over the last few days. So far, all threats have been found to be untrustworthy.

After receiving bomb threats, several Ivy League universities, including Columbia, Cornell, and Brown, issued emergency alerts over the weekend. On Friday, the trend seemed to start at Yale, triggering the evacuation of numerous campus buildings.

Two Ohio universities, Ohio University and Miami University, said the next day that they had received bomb threats.

Meanwhile, after receiving multiple bomb threats Thursday evening, New York University (NYU) evacuated three of its Greenwich Village buildings this week. Students and personnel at the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and Hebrew Union College, an independent institution, were directed to two separate places on campus to evacuate.

“The New York Police Department has concluded its investigation into the bomb threat received earlier this evening and has given the all-clear. “NYU community members can return to any of the evacuated facilities during regular business hours,” the university said in a Twitter update a few hours later.

All classes, events, and operations at NYU will resume on Friday, November 12 as scheduled, according to the university’s latest statement.

In an advisory, it said, “Members of the NYU community are reminded of resources to support them in times of hardship.”

The New York Police Department has concluded its investigation into the bomb threat received earlier this evening and has given the all-clear. Residents of NYU can return to any of the evacuated buildings during regular business hours. Separately, the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles informed students and employees on Thursday afternoon that it had received a bomb threat. It published a message on Twitter indicating that three of its campus buildings were being evacuated due to the danger.

"A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall, and Wallis Annenberg Hall. A search has been launched by the LAPD and the Department of Public Safety. Keep your distance from the area."