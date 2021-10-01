Universal Basic Income is “inevitable,” according to Andrew Yang. The $1000 payments are praised as the best part of the campaign.

Although Andrew Yang did not win the presidential election, he believes his campaign pushed the country closer to the “inevitable” establishment of a universal basic income scheme.

Yang has become identified with universal basic income, and his presidential campaign was initially centered on the concept rather than himself. The notion of the government providing monthly payments to Americans, which was once a fringe theory, has gained popularity, particularly among young people, and was a major draw for Yang’s campaign.

In his new book, Forward, Yang writes, “Most people think that we succeeded in pushing universal basic income, formerly considered a quixotic proposal, onto the national political radar.” “By focusing on topics like automation and elevating the prominence of universal basic income, we were able to hasten the end of poverty in our society by years, if not generations.”

Only a narrow majority of American adults oppose a statewide universal basic income scheme, according to a Pew Research study released in August 2020. A majority of young people, aged 18 to 29, as well as the majority of Black and Hispanic persons polled, would support a UBI scheme that provided $1,000 monthly payments to every resident.

During the epidemic, people were given a taste of what a universal basic income scheme would be like in the shape of stimulus payments. While the payments were not as common as a UBI program, they did increase the attraction of guaranteed monthly payments among Americans. It inspired discussions of a national scheme, and Representative Ilhan Omar presented legislation in July to make UBI a reality in the United States.

UBI hasn’t yet received the congressional support it needs to become a permanent part of the American way of life, but Yang believes it will. Yang claimed in his book that after discovering universal basic income, he felt it was “inevitable” that America will embrace the scheme “eventually.”

While most self-described Democrats support universal basic income regardless of the term, Yang found during his campaign that the word is critical to gaining Republican support. When a polling firm assessed the acceptability of various titles for the scheme, including “Social Security for All” and “Prosperity Dividend,” the term that appealed to both self-described conservatives and self-described liberals was “Social Security for All.” This is a condensed version of the information.