United Airlines to Require All Employees to Have Vaccinations

United Airlines will require all employees in the United States to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in response to an increase in cases.

Workers must now submit confirmation of complete vaccination by October 25, the airliner said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The obligation applies to the airline’s whole workforce of 67,000 employees, including flight attendants and gate personnel. The airline stated that 80% of flight attendants and 90% of pilots have been immunized.

Those who have been vaccinated or are currently receiving the vaccine will be awarded an additional day of pay if they submit proof of vaccination before September 20, the announcement stated.

“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” airline CEO Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart said in a statement. “But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you’re at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

The airliner did not specify what would happen to personnel who do not comply with the company’s vaccine requirement.

According to the Associated Press, United is the first airline in the United States to require vaccines for its employees. In June, it forced prospective workers to provide proof of vaccination, while unvaccinated personnel were required to wear face masks. Previously, the airline pushed employees to get immunized by offering incentives such as compensation or time off.

According to CNN, a corporate executive stated that the corporation does not intend to impose the same rule on passengers, instead deferring to the government.

As the Delta variety spreads throughout the world, a number of large corporations have expressed their intention to mandate immunizations. Delta Airlines mandated in May that all new hires in the United States undergo the COVID-19 vaccine.

While 60% of its staff are already vaccinated, Delta stated that the decision “is an important move to protect Delta’s people and customers, ensuring the airline can safely operate as demand returns and as it accelerates through recovery and into the future.”

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, stated Monday that 70% of Americans have received at least one. This is a condensed version.