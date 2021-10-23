Unions demand that the $500 Vaccine Incentive Payments also go to NYC employees who have already been vaccinated.

The $500 Vaccine Incentive Payments must also go to NYC employees who have previously been immunized, according to unions.

Several significant New York City unions have asked the city to match vaccine incentive payments for employees who have previously been immunized.

New York City’s current vaccine mandate rewards public employees who get immunized by October 29 with a $500 bonus payment. Officers of the law and firefighters are among those who fall under this category. Meanwhile, from November 1, unvaccinated public employees will be placed on unpaid leave, and COVID testing will no longer be an option.

According to the Municipal Labor Committee, which represents a few public employee unions in the city, the bonus is unfair to those who had a jab before the offer went into force.

According to ABC 7, the organization has begun negotiations with the New York City Office of Labor Relations to ensure that all of its previously vaccinated members receive comparable compensation.

One of the group’s unions, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), published a statement supporting the proposal for incentive payments.

“The mayor’s offer of $500 to unvaccinated employees has infuriated us. According to a statement from the Municipal Labor Committee (of which the UFT is a member), the impact bargaining process with the NYC Office of Labor Relations has begun.” All city employees who had been vaccinated should be rewarded $500, according to the MLC and constituent unions.” Mayor Bill de Blasio previously claimed that he has been considering a mandate for city employees for several weeks.

On MSNBC, de Blasio remarked, “The COVID period needs to come to an end.” “A lot of our public employees—police officers, EMTs, firefighters, all of our public employees—get to know their fellow New Yorkers on a personal level.” They have to be safe. Their families must be safe, but we must also ensure that all New Yorkers are vaccinated if they work with government employees. No one will be put in danger.” The largest police union in New York City, the Police Benevolent Association, replied by threatening to sue the city to overturn the rule. Vaccination is often described as a “personal medical decision.” “Now that the city has attempted to impose a mandate unilaterally, we will take legal action to protect our members.” The following is a condensed version of the data.