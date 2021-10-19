Union Pacific Railroad will operate a California facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks.

Jen Psaki, the company’s press secretary, informed reporters that the company’s ICTF facility near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will now be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist with shipping out arriving containers.

“The railroad’s promise is only the next step toward a 24-hour supply chain,” Psaki added.

The expanded gate access began on October 17, according to Union Pacific, according to The Washington Newsday. The ICTF complex is about three to four miles away from the two ports, which handle roughly 40% of all container traffic entering the US.

“This allows clients to transfer freight in and out of ICTF early on Sunday mornings, late Sunday evenings, and early Monday mornings to support the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach’s recent switch to 24/7 operations,” stated spokesperson Kristen South.

Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach applauded the corporation for making a “important move.”

“We’re working with the Biden-Harris Administration to expand all supply chain partners’ activities at our ports to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” “Getting commodities moving requires the use of rail,” Garcia wrote on Twitter.

“Rail is a key part of the supply chain,” the Port of Long Beach tweeted, praising the decision.

A increase in demand for products as the US economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, industrial closures abroad, and a global labor shortage has exacerbated port congestion.

According to the Labor Department, consumer prices rose in September as food and energy prices surged. Inflation has increased by 5.4 percent from a year ago.

Last week, Vice President Joe Biden suggested that the California ports’ move to 24-hour operations might be “game-changing.”

“Our supply chain will continue to be a priority for my team. If government assistance is required, I will take all necessary steps. “We’re going to call them out and ask them to act if the private sector doesn’t step up,” the president added.

Since switching to their new schedule, the Port of Los Angeles’ Executive Director Gene Seroka told CNN that they’ve made some progress.

"We had 25% of our cargo waiting on our pier for 13 days or longer [and]that's been cut in half."