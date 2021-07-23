Unemployment claims in the United States increased by 51K last week, after reaching a pandemic low the week before.

Last week, unemployment claims in the United States reached a two-month high, climbing by 51,000 from the previous week, which saw the lowest number of claims during the pandemic.

According to the Labor Department, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the United States increased to 419,000 last week, up from 368,000 the week before. In early January, the weekly number of first-time applications peaked at 900,000, but has since steadily declined.

In the latter week of May, 14.8 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits, a figure that has since decreased. The number of persons getting benefits fell to 12.6 million in the week ending July 3, the most recent week for which statistics is available. This is a decrease from the previous week’s figure of 13.8 million.

As the pandemic has faded, Americans are spending more time shopping, traveling, and eating out, bolstering the economy and prompting businesses to search for more staff. In the two decades that the data has been kept, companies have listed the most available jobs. Hiring has increased, but employers say they can’t find enough workers at the wages they’re prepared to pay.

Simultaneously, as the extremely contagious Delta strain spreads, analysts are becoming concerned about the possible economic ramifications of a tick-up in confirmed virus infections, particularly among the unvaccinated. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the United States increased to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, up from less than 13,700 two weeks ago.

Companies’ complaints that they can’t find enough workers have prompted 22 states to terminate a $300-per-week federal unemployment payment, which is in addition to state unemployment benefits. Twenty states have dropped out of two additional federal programs: one for self-employed and gig workers, and another for people who have been unemployed for six months or more.

Court rulings prevented officials in two other states, Indiana and Maryland, from ending the supplemental help programs. The initiatives will all end in early September across the country.

The long-term drop in jobless aid applications corresponds to faster economic development.