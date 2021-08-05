Unemployment claims in the United States continue to fall, but the country is still 6.8 million jobs short of where it was in February 2020.

According to the Associated Press, jobless claims in the United States fell by 14,000 last week to 385,000, but the country is still 6.8 million jobs short compared to February 2020, before the COVID-19 epidemic hit in March of last year.

Last Monday, the Labor Department reported a decrease in unemployment claims from the week before, when 399,000 Americans claimed for benefits. This is a decrease from early January, when there were 900,000 unemployment applications. However, as compared to before the epidemic, when there were around 220,000 jobless claims per week, unemployment application rates are still high.

Contingent Macro Advisors noted in a research note that, while COVID-19 instances are on the rise due to the Delta version’s proliferation, “the surge in COVID cases related to the Delta variation is unlikely to create a renewed jump in joblessness because there have been few shutdowns thus far.”

In the United States, more than 70,000 new COVID-19 infections are recorded every day.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since plunging in the spring of 2020, the US economy has recovered as the introduction of vaccines encourages businesses to reopen or resume normal operating hours, and people to return to stores, restaurants, and bars. According to a survey of economists conducted by the data firm FactSet, the United States has been adding more than 540,000 jobs each month this year, and the Labor Department’s July jobs report, due out Friday, is projected to show it added almost 863,000 more last month.

Companies are posting job positions at a faster rate than applicants are stepping up to fill them, with a total of 9.2 million in May. Many states have responded to industry complaints about a labor shortage by terminating extended federal unemployment benefits, which included an extra $300 per week on top of typical state benefits, designed to alleviate financial stresses caused by the health-care crisis. The government benefits are set to expire on September 6 across the country.

In total, 13 million Americans received unemployment benefits during the week of July 17, down from 13.2 million the week before and 32 million a year ago.

The health-care crisis is far from over. As the extremely contagious Delta variation spreads, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, primarily among the unvaccinated.