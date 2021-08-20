Unemployment benefits should be extended after Labor Day, according to Joe Biden, who calls it a “critical lifeline.”

The American Rescue Plan, commonly known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan adopted in March this year that is handled by states but paid for by the federal government.

“Delivering immediate relief to the American people, recovering the American economy, and beginning to battle the virus,” according to a White House statement.

A $300 weekly supplement to ordinary unemployment benefits, additional weeks of benefits for the long-term unemployed, and a scheme geared for “gig economy” employees who typically miss out on regular unemployment benefits are among the perks.

Despite being advertised as a temporary measure, President Joe Biden’s administration has hinted that the $300 extended unemployment compensation scheme, which has only a fortnight left to operate, will be extended.

A letter from Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Secretary of the Department of Labor Martin Walsh, dated August 19, was written to the head of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, indicating a possible shift in attitude regarding the American Rescue Plan.

According to the letter, $350 billion could be used to extend unemployment benefits.

Despite the fact that the plan is marketed as a temporary solution, Yellen and Walsh argue that these funds have already been set aside to help “state and local governments support communities’ ongoing response to the pandemic, address its economic impacts, and lay the groundwork for a strong and equitable recovery.”

“The Treasury Department is reaffirming that states can use their allocations of the $350 billion in American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds to assist unemployed workers, including by continuing to provide additional weeks of income support to workers whose benefits expire on September 6th and to workers outside of regular state UI [Unemployment Insurance] programs,” the letter states.

Offering assistance to states on how to effectively use existing infrastructure, providing $47 million in new grants, and maybe reforming the unemployment insurance system are all part of their four-point strategy outlined in the letter.

“These programs have provided a key lifeline for millions of Americans who were unemployed due to no fault of their own,” they continue. This is a condensed version of the information.