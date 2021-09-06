Unemployment Benefits: On Labor Day, three federal programs will expire.

Three government unemployment benefits are poised to expire on Labor Day, while millions of Americans remain unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and the additional $300 per week provided under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program are among the jobless benefits that will expire on Monday, September 6.

The weekly jobless benefits will not be distributed for the first time since the CARES Act was passed in March 2020.

According to estimates from the progressive research tank The Century Foundation, roughly 7.5 million unemployed Americans will lose all of their unemployment benefits. The $300 weekly boost will no longer be available to an extra 3 million people.

Americans who were unable to work due to the epidemic but could not qualify for standard unemployment insurance, such as gig workers, independent contractors, and self-employed persons, were helped through the PUA program.

After an unemployed person had exhausted their state’s standard benefits, PEUC granted an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance.

Some states, usually governed by Republican governors, had already stopped receiving the additional $300 federal subsidy. Many conservatives claim that unemployment benefits are causing a labor shortage.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was “appropriate” for the $300 benefit enhancement to expire. She also stated that the president believes that “conditions exist in several states” that would allow other jobless benefits to expire on Labor Day.

Progressive Democrats are pressuring the Biden administration to extend the benefits, claiming that the “crisis” is still ongoing.

“People are living with repercussions of climate change, from major flooding in my region to heat waves and fires in the West,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a recent interview with This page.

The extremely contagious Delta version of the virus is causing an increase in cases across the country. According to a New York Times tracker, the United States is now averaging more than 1,500 deaths per day for the first time since March.

Furthermore, last week’s job data raised concerns about unemployment benefits expiring on Monday. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 235,000 jobs were created in August, significantly less than experts had projected and a considerable decrease. This is a condensed version of the information.