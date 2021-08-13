Unemployment benefits are compared to “hungry, obedient dogs” by Jon Taffer, host of “Bar Rescue.”

When discussing unemployment benefits in the United States, Jon Taffer, the presenter of Bar Rescue, recently observed, “A hungry dog is an obedient dog.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Taffer and host Laura Ingraham discussed Americans collecting unemployment benefits in the midst of the current COVID-19 outbreak, which Taffer claims is “incentivizing individuals to stay at home” rather than work.

“If you get $800 a week in unemployment benefits and you live with a spouse who also gets $800 a week in jobless benefits, that’s $1,600 a week, or $83,000 a year in unemployment benefits for that household,” Taffer explained. “In America, the median household income is only $63,000. People are being enticed to stay at home. What if we provided employers those extra unemployment payments to encourage individuals to work?”

Ingraham then jumped in with a question on what would happen if unemployment benefits were terminated.

She stated, “Hunger is a fairly powerful thing.” “I don’t mean bodily hunger; individuals who are actually in need require assistance. I’m referring to folks who are capable of working but refuse to do so.”

Shortly after, Taffer made similar statements, equating the present unemployment scenario to military dogs and supporting Ingraham’s views.

“I have a military friend who trains military dogs, and they only feed them at night because a hungry dog is an obedient dog,” Taffer explained. “Well, if we don’t make them go to work hungry, we’re supplying them with all the meals they require at home.”

“I entirely agree with Laura; these [unemployment]benefits make no sense to us, and on top of the impact of not being able to hire staff and run our company, meat costs are up 10%, chicken prices are up 15% in my industry,” Taffer stated.

Earlier this year, during an interview on Fox Business’ Varney and Co. in April, Taffer made similar remarks about restaurants and bars experiencing a labor scarcity due to increased unemployment benefits.

When asked by host Stuart Varney if the restaurant and bar business would be back to normal by the summer, Taffer responded that it would be “if – huge if – we can find employees.”

“It’s true. This is a condensed version of the information.