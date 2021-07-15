Unemployment Benefits are being received by 13.8 million Americans, and 850K new jobs were added in June.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the US economy is recovering. Employers, on the other hand, are battling to fill positions as they post more job postings due to a nationwide labor shortage. Some persons continue to receive unemployment benefits, such as the temporary weekly $300 compensation in addition to regular state assistance. By the end of July, nearly half of the states plan to end the $300 benefit.

“We expect first jobless claims to remain in a downward trend as life returns to normal and the service sector gains traction,” US economist Joshua Shapiro told the Associated Press. Shapiro works with the Maria Fiorini Ramirez consulting firm as a principal economist.

June’s job vacancies follow May’s 9.2 million new job additions, which set a new high. Despite the job growth, the United States has 6.8 million fewer jobs than it did in February 2020.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has dropped to its lowest level since the epidemic hit last year, indicating that the economy and job market in the United States are fast recovering from the pandemic slump.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that unemployment claims declined by 26,000 last week to 360,000. Since peaking at 900,000 in early January, the weekly tally, which is a proxy for layoffs, has been progressively declining.

The recovery from the recession in the United States is moving so swiftly that many experts expect the economy to grow by around 7% this year. Since 1984, this would be the most substantial calendar-year gain.

Despite a recent spike, the COVID-19 vaccination has dramatically reduced new viral cases, down from a seven-day average of over 250,000 in early January to around 25,000 lately. As the health crisis faded, cooped-up Americans began to emerge from their homes, eager to spend on items they had missed out on during pandemic lockdowns—dinners out, a round of drinks, sports and entertainment events, vacation vacations, and shopping trips.

As a result, businesses are scrambling to meet the unanticipated rise in client demand, posting job positions quicker than they can be filled. Many businesses are suffering from a labor shortage.