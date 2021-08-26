Unemployed in Alabama are told, “We Will Literally Hire Anyone.”

In an attempt to persuade people to join their team, an Alabama pizzeria has posted a unique job ad that reads, “We will literally hire anyone.”

Dave’s Pizza in Homewood posted a banner on their Facebook page promoting available advertising roles. “We will literally recruit anyone,” reads the advertisement, which was published last Wednesday. If you’re unemployed and can’t find work, give us a call; we’ll hire you.”

People asked how to apply in the comments, and Dave’s replied, “We prefer for you to come introduce yourself and set up an interview… Come in and introduce yourself; bring your CV if you have one; let’s discuss. Request to speak with a supervisor. THANK YOU for inquiring!”

Dave’s appears to have been looking for employees for some time, as another photo posted on their Facebook page in September indicated they were hiring. A tangible banner has been put on what is considered to be the restaurant’s facade, with the words “We are hiring” written in large, strong letters. All roles are open. Please submit your application from the inside.”

The post has gotten a lot of attention in the wake of the pandemic, as the United States grapples with salaries, employment, and benefits, with small firms struggling to find staff.

According to a survey performed by the National Federation of Independent Business earlier this year, nearly half of small firms are having difficulty recruiting employees. According to the research, 44 percent of employers were having trouble filling positions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, job postings nationwide reached their highest level since 2000 in June. As the economy improved, 559,000 new positions were advertised in May, up from 278,000 the previous month.

Unemployment claims are viewed as a real-time indicator of how the labor market is doing, with rising numbers signaling a recovery. Unemployment claims for the previous week fell to 375,000, down from 387,000 the week before, according to a Labor Department data released on August 12.

It’s a significant drop from the previous peak of over 900,000 applications. This is a condensed version of the information.