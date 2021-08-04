Underneath her new apartment, a woman discovers an abandoned 1900s cellar full of food.

After removing the carpet in her new apartment, a woman discovered an abandoned cellar loaded with food dating back to the 1900s beneath her carpet.

Kira Wennerstrom was putting the finishing touches on her new thrift store, Bee Thrifty, in South Colorado, which also included an apartment.

Wennerstrom had been uploading videos to her TikTok account while she eagerly refurbished her apartment and prepared her shop. However, as she was removing the old flooring to replace it, she discovered a trap door.

The flooring underneath her seemed to be patterned linoleum with a ring pull handle on one end, which she lifted up to reveal a series of descending stairs. The dusty, rusted wooden steps lead down to a door that is partially blocked by dirt mounds.

“We pulled the carpet in my fixer-upper flat and… should I walk inside?” Wennerstrom said in the on-screen captions.

The video, which you can see below, was shared on Thursday with the comment “C. 1900s cellar.” People encouraged her to explore space, and the video has since received over 6.5 million views.

Despite the fact that the door appeared to be ajar, Wennerstrom confirmed it was “jammed shut” due to the dirt mounds, as she explained in the comments: “I’m genuinely so frightened of how old it is and angry ghosts, so I really don’t want to do this.”

“The structure has been unoccupied for at least five years. Perhaps someone was down there, but it’s been forgotten for a long time.

“It looks like this flat was built in the early 1900s. I was about to start refinishing the floor when this happened.”

She kept her word and returned to the cellar, enlisting her father’s assistance to clear the barrier around the door. On Friday, a second video with the description “1900s cellar under my apartment” was posted, garnering over a million views.

“All right, you animals.” We dug out the door with my flashlight and shovel. There’s a lot of dirt clogging the entrance, and it took a while to get it open. This is a condensed version of the information.