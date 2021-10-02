Underneath a Detroit sidewalk, a construction crew discovers human remains with a missing skull.

The discovery of partial human remains by a construction crew digging up a sidewalk in downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon prompted a police inquiry.

According to local television station WDIV-TV, the team discovered the skeleton remains at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Cass Avenue in the city’s southwestern portion.

According to WDIV, the body’s skull and sections of its torso were missing, therefore the remains were incomplete. The remains have been determined to be those of a male.

At the time of the discovery, the construction crew was working on an ongoing road construction project. The worksite was not deep, and the place was not recognized to be a burial ground.

Police were looking for the missing bits in a vast dirt mound at the construction site, and they’re also looking into whether the body was in good condition when it was deposited there.

According to The Detroit News, archaeologists have been sent in to sift through the dirt and investigate the case.

The already discovered remains were sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office to be analyzed.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the individual was and how long he had been there. Police have not provided any other information about the case because it is still under investigation.

According to WXYZ-TV, another local television station, building had resumed at the site on Saturday, with workers continuing to lay pipe. Previously, dirt from the building site was dumped near I-73 and Palmer Street.

The Detroit Police Department was contacted for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication.

It’s not the first time human remains have been unearthed recently.

Police in Texas discovered the bones of a migrant hanging from a tree 80 miles from the state’s border with Mexico on Thursday. Although there had been other migrant deaths in Brooks County, this was the first time that foul play was suspected.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart News, “We have never seen anything like this in our county.” “We discover dead migrants all the time in this county, but nothing like this. This is what our deputies and Border Patrol personnel are up against,” he added.

Human skeleton in September. This is a condensed version of the information.