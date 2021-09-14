Under Trump’s rule, at least 500 Chinese students have had their visa applications denied in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, at least 500 Chinese students have had their visa applications for the United States refused as a result of a rule made by then-President Donald Trump.

The policy was designed to prevent Beijing from receiving US technology that may be used for military purposes. According to the Associated Press, it prohibits visas for members of the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as colleges that Washington views to be part of military modernization activities.

However, students who have been affected by the prohibition claim that the policy is overly broad and accuses them of being spies.

The US Embassy in Beijing defended the policy, claiming that it is required to “guard US national security interests” and that it is “narrowly focused.” According to the Associated Press, the embassy has approved more than 85,000 visas for Chinese students in the last four months.

The embassy stated, “The data clearly reflect that the United States stands ready to award visas to all individuals who are qualified, including Chinese students and academics.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Wang Ziwei was looking forward to meeting classmates who were returning to campus at Washington University in St. Louis after a semester online. However, the 23-year-old finance student said that his student visa was withdrawn due to security concerns.

“It’s all nonsense,” Wang declared. “How does funding students relate to the military?”

The students join businesses and individuals whose ambitions have been thwarted by tensions between the United States and China over technology and security, Beijing’s military development, the origins of the coronavirus, human rights, and competing claims to the South China Sea and other lands.

Beijing’s “civil-military fusion” approach, according to Washington, treats private enterprises and universities as assets for developing Chinese military technology.

In a 2020 study, the State Department stated, “Joint research institutions, universities, and private enterprises are all being exploited to create the PLA’s future military systems—often without their knowledge or consent.”

President Joe Biden hasn’t said anything about what he would do.

Separately, a group of 177 Stanford University professors wrote an open letter to the US Justice Department earlier this month, urging it to halt the China Initiative, another Trump-era program that examines American scholars. It is stated by the letter signers. This is a condensed version of the information.