Under the carpet of a 110-year-old house, a homeowner discovers’suspicious’ red stains.

When a new homeowner received the keys to their new home, they were overjoyed until they spotted “strange” crimson spots beneath the carpet.

House of the Rising Sun uploaded a video on their new TikTok page with the same name, which appears to be a document of their change. The recordings show that the owner had purchased a 1911 home in Salt Lake City and provided a walkthrough with their followers.

They captioned the clip, which displayed a vintage interior with beautiful fireplaces, “And thus begins the rebirth of the House of the Rising Sun.”

“This house was just listed in Salt Lake City,” the subtitles read. It’s all mine now. It was built in 1911 and has some interesting characteristics. However, it is in serious need of repair. To see her return to her former glory, like and follow.” They appear to have started by ripping up the old carpet, where they discovered more than they bargained for. They were seen breaking up some green flooring to uncover the hardwood floors underneath in a video posted on Thursday.

“Today we tore up all the carpet in our 110-year-old house,” the voice-over continued. We were in for a pleasant surprise. We weren’t sure what it was at first. But the more we discovered, the clearer it seemed that it was blud [blood]. There’s a lot of blud [blood]here.” They filmed a close-up of the stains, which many people said resembled the silhouette of a head. “Welp… where do we go from here,” they captioned the video, which has been viewed over 130,000 times and can be seen here.

@house.ofthe.rising.sunWelp… What are our options now? #haunted #crimetok #SaveIt4TheEndZone #foryou #renovation #homeimprovement #haunted #crimetok #SaveIt4TheEndZone #foryou 23 Pink Soldiers “But the one stain is in the shape of a skull and the other section looks like where an arm would lay,” Jocelyn Klescewski said of the find. “And one of the blood marks has a footprint in it,” CorinneGames pointed out.

“It looks like someone’s face resting on their side & the blud [blood]flowed down the nose and chin, the rest of the cheek blocked it from spreading,” Yuriika explained.

“The one stain,” Saril concurred, writing. This is a condensed version of the information.