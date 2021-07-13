Under new guidelines, CRT and gender discussions in Oklahoma classrooms will be limited.

The Oklahoma Board of Education has issued new rules that will limit race and gender lessons in K-12 schools.

The board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve emergency rules that will provide advice to public school districts on how to implement GOP-backed House Bill 1775, which will prevent educators from teaching certain race and gender-related themes.

While the law does not contain the words “critical race theory,” it does prohibit schools from teaching topics connected with CRT, a graduate-level subject that examines how racism is rooted in legal institutions and policies.

HB 1775 prohibits educators from teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another; that an individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive because of their race or sex; that an individual should experience psychological distress because of their race or sex; that an individual should be discriminated against because of their race or sex; that an individual’s character is determined by their race or sex; or that an individual’s character is determined by their race or sex.

For failing to meet the new requirements, educators’ licenses might be suspended, and schools’ accreditation could be revoked.

78 Republican legislators called on the state superintendent to allow full implementation of House Bill 1775, which took effect on July 1.

“When teachers start this school year, they deserve clear rules so they can follow the law created by the adoption of House Bill 1775,” said state Rep. Kevin West, one of the bill’s co-authors. “Delaying the adoption of rules that fulfill the legislation’s intent is a disservice to students, parents, and educators, producing unnecessary fear and confusion about what is allowed and banned in our public-school classrooms.”

If Gov. Kevin Stitt approves the board’s emergency regulations, parents may submit complaints saying that educators are disregarding the new advice. Parents could also request that lesson plans and classroom materials be inspected to ensure that they are in conformity.

However, opponents of the bill claim that none of the topics mentioned in the bill are now taught in Oklahoma public schools.

